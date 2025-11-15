On 48 Hours Notice, Ethyn Ewing Stuns Malcolm Wellmaker in Shocking Upset – UFC 322 Highlights

Ethyn Ewing became an instant star inside the Octagon at UFC 322, stepping in on 48 hours’ notice and defeating Malcolm Wellmaker in a brilliant three-round performance.

Despite coming in on short notice and having just fought a week earlier, Ewing was more than willing to throw hands with Wellmaker. That narrowly proved to be a disastrous decision after Wellmaker uncorked a nasty right hand early. However, it was Ewing who would control much of the round, taking down his opponent and busting open Wellmaker near his right eye.

In a late-round clinch, Ewing landed a couple of big knees, likely tipping the scorecards into his favor.

Ewing continued to build momentum in the second, putting pressure on Wellmaker and connecting with a big high kick early. Ewing continued to land, further opening the cut by Wellmaker’s eye, but a knee to the body from Wellmaker appeared to put Ewing on his bicycle late in the round.

Wellmaker ripped to the body, prompting Ewing to shoot for a takedown. Ewing momentarily got his man to the mat, but Wellmaker popped right back up, allowing Ewing to land a big right hand. Wellmaker responded with a spinning back elbow just before the horn, earning an eruption from the live crowd at Madison Square Garden.

With the fight potentially tied up, Ewing came out swinging in the third, staying busy and getting back on his front foot. Wellmaker, on the other hand, couldn’t find the same success he saw in the latter half of the second, which would ultimately be his downfall.

Official Result: Ethyn Ewing def. Malcolm Wellmaker via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Ethyn Ewing at UFC 322:

