Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy Added To UFC London

A featherweight contest between Makwan Amirkhani and Mike Grundy is on the cards for UFC London which takes place March 21.

That’s according to MMA Junkie who verified the matchup with multiple people close to the situation. An official announcement is not made yet but should come soon.

Amirkhani is coming off a third-round TKO defeat to Shane Burgos at UFC 244 back in November. It was his first loss since 2017.

Grundy, meanwhile, made a successful UFC debut at the promotion’s London event last year but hasn’t fought since. He was expected to face Movsar Evloev at UFC Shenzhen in August but had to pull out due to injury.

UFC London is expected to be headlined by a welterweight bout between former champion Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards.

Here is how the proposed card is looking as of now:

Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori

Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Molly McCann

Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann

Nicolas Dalby vs. Danny Roberts

Marc Diakiese vs. Stevie Ray

Gabriel Benitez vs. Lerone Murphy

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy

What do you make of UFC London so far?