Viral “John Pork” Sensation Magomed Zaynukov Finally Gets Octagon Debut, Faces Undefeated Finisher At UFC Abu Dhabi On July 25

Magomed Zaynukov is finally set to make his long-awaited UFC debut.

Zaynukov first shot to prominence following his dominant unanimous decision victory over Lucas Caldas on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2025, which earned him a UFC contract. Around the same time, he became the subject of the viral “John Pork” meme after fans hilariously misheard teammate and reigning UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev’s words in a video.

John pork makes his #DWCS debut tonight pic.twitter.com/bui6RCeWT1 — UFC FIFTH ROUND (@UFCFIFTHROUND) October 7, 2025

Zaynukov later distanced himself from the “John Pork” nickname, explaining that it conflicted with his Islamic beliefs. He clarified that his actual nickname is “Chanco” and said he would prefer fans to call him by that name instead.

The 31-year-old Russian’s profile continued to rise just weeks later when he was involved in the infamous Octagonside brawl at UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. During the chaotic altercation, Zaynukov was seen throwing punches at controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

MASSIVE BRAWL breaks out cageside at #UFC322 with Dillon Danis and others in the fighter section.



🎥 @mikebohn pic.twitter.com/djgEcCdGRt — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 16, 2025

Magomed Zaynukov has long been touted by Makhachev as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from his team, fueling widespread anticipation among fans eager to see him compete inside the Octagon. Now, it appears “Chanco” has finally secured both a date and an opponent for his long-awaited UFC debut.

Image: @zaynukov_magomed/Instagram

Magomed Zaynukov Set To Fight Fellow Debutant Damian Rzepecki At UFC Abu Dhabi On July 25

According to a recent report by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, Magomed Zaynukov is slated to make his long-awaited UFC debut against fellow newcomer Damian Rzepecki at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 25. The upcoming Fight Night event is scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

🚨🚨#UFCAbuDhabi🚨🚨



Undefeated vs. Undefeated on July 25th in Abu Dhabi.



Damian "The Butcher" Rzepecki (10-0) takes on Magomed "Wild Chanco" Zaynukov (8-0). pic.twitter.com/oiqUSSnF9n — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 29, 2026

Zaynukov enters the matchup with an undefeated 8-0 professional record, with five of his victories coming by way of knockout. Before his DWCS appearance, “Chanco” competed under prominent regional promotions, including UAE Warriors and Eagle FC.

Rzepecki, meanwhile, also boasts an unblemished 10-0 professional record, with five victories coming by submission and four by knockout. “The Butcher” was last seen in action at WOW 29: Valencia in April, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Corneliu Rotaru Lascar.