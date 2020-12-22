Top strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has been booked to fight Nina Ansaroff who is set to return for the first time since giving birth to the daughter she shares with dual weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes.

ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto took to social media on Monday to break news of the April 10 fight, he wrote.

“Breaking: Strawweight fight between Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) and Mackenzie Dern (@MackenzieDern) is in the works for April 10, per sources. Not signed, but both sides like it. First appearance for Nina since the birth of her and Amanda Nunes’ daughter Raegan in September.”

Breaking: Strawweight fight between Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) and Mackenzie Dern (@MackenzieDern) is in the works for April 10, per sources. Not signed, but both sides like it. First appearance for Nina since the birth of her and Amanda Nunes' daughter Raegan in September. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 21, 2020

On September 25, Nunes took to social media to announce the birth of Raegan Ann Nunes and even posted a photo of the new-born alongside the very happy couple. Less than three months later her partner also took to social media to announce her return to fighting against an unnamed opponent.

Fight news coming to you soon…. yea, you read that right. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) December 18, 2020

A few days later and it appears she’s booked to face Dern who has looked impressive as of late. The Brazilian-American has enjoyed a perfect 2020, beating Hannah Cifers and Randa Markos by submission before showing off her striking skills in an all-out war with Virna Jandiroba at UFC 256 on December 12. Dern previously took some time off to have a baby of her own. In her first fight back the 27-year-old suffered the only defeat of her career against rising star Amanda Ribas who took home a unanimous decision win in October 2019.

Ansaroff is coming off a loss to Tatiana Suarez and is currently ranked number 11 in the women’s strawweight division. Prior to that Ansaroff was in the form of her career, scoring four successive wins inside the Octagon over the likes of Angela Hill, Randa Markos, and Claudia Gadelha.

Who do you think will win on April 10? Mackenzie Dern or Nina Ansaroff?