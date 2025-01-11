Mackenzie Dern avenges loss to Amanda RIbas, wraps up buzzer beating armbar win – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

Grappling star, Mackenzie Dern has once more shown off her stunning ability on the mat in her rematch with Brazilian foe, Amanda Ribas in their UFC Vegas 101 headliner tonight — submitting the strawweight and flyweight challenger with late third round armbar to avenge a 2019 defeat.

Dern, the current number six ranked strawweight challenger, entered tonight’s rematch against Ribas off the back of a 2019 pairing between the duo in Florida, in which her perfect unbeaten record in mixed martial arts was halted at seven fights with the former turning in a unanimous decision win.

However, five years on, Dern has avenged that blemish, and reignited her path to a first title charge in the Octagon, wrapping up an eventual third round armbar win over the Brazilian favorite with just less than 10 seconds remaining in the third round of their main event clash.

With undisputed strawweight champion, Zhang Weili set to return next month at UFC 312 in Sydney, Dern is sure to have a keen eye on proceedings between the Chinese titleholder and the unbeaten challenger, Tatiana Suarez — who featured Octagon-side tonight to watch events unfold.

Below, catch the highlights from Mackenzie Dern’s submission win over Amanda Ribas