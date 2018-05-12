Lyoto Machida Sleeps Vitor Belfort In Rio

Vitor Belfort didn’t have a storybook ending against Lyoto Machida.

The opening bout on the UFC 224 main card featured two Brazilian icons. Belfort and Machida did battle inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “The Phenom” can now walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts, but not with a victory inside the Octagon.

Both men were tentative in the early going. Machida connected with a leg kick. Belfort blitzed his opponent with strikes. Machida landed a head kick in response. “The Phenom” was able to landed some punches upstairs. Machida went for a front kick to the body. There wasn’t much action in the opening frame, but Machida’s kicks may have taken the round.

Machida was a bit more active with his kicks early in the second stanza. A ridiculous front kick from Machida knocked Belfort out cold.

Final Result: Lyoto Machida def. Vitor Belfort via KO (front kick) – R2, 1:00