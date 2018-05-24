Lyoto Machida Aiming For One Final UFC Title Run

At 40 years old, former UFC light heavyweight champion and former middleweight title challenger Lyoto Machida doesn’t appear to have his sights set on retirement.

In fact, Machida, who’s riding a two-fight winning streak that includes victories over Eryk Anders and Vitor Belfort, recently said that he’s hoping to make another run at the 185-pound title:

“I don’t intend to take a break, right now,” Machida told Bloody Elbow. “I want to fight once or twice more this year. I really feel like fighting and I want to be a champion again. I don’t see the Bisping fight as a farewell. I’m not thinking about that, right now. I showed I’m doing well and I want to climb the ranks so I can secure another title shot. “Robert (Whittaker) has been doing a great job, but I don’t plan to fight against his style. I believe that, in MMA, we just have a martial art. It’s not my karate against his or jiu-jitsu against karate. My goal is to go after whoever has the belt. If he has the belt, of course I’m interested in fighting him.”

Following his most recent victory over Belfort at UFC 224 earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Machida called out Michael Bisping, although it seems as if “The Count” is likely headed towards a retirement of his own.

In terms of the title, champion Robert Whittaker is currently slated to rematch Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago. It’s unlikely that Machida will be lined up against the winner of that bout, although he won’t be able to be denied if he keeps putting together victories.