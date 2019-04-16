Luke Rockhold Confident He Can Dethrone Jon Jones

Luke Rockhold is confident that he is the man to beat Jon Jones and dethrone him as UFC light heavyweight champion.

A few months ago Rockhold made it known that he is ready to make his move to the UFC light heavyweight division after having a successful run at middleweight. During his time in the 185-pound division, he earned the middleweight title.

The former UFC champion has called out Jones in the past and has done it yet again. He did so during a recent interview on The MMA Hour.

“I don’t believe there’s a man in the world who can compete with me on the ground,” Rockhold said. “I don’t believe Jon is that polished on the feet. I think he adjusts, I think he’s tactical. I think I have the skills to beat him there, I have the skills to beat him on the ground, and I think the wrestling is pretty much nullified, I don’t really think it plays much of a factor.”

Rockhold is set to make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. Jones is set to headline this show when he makes his next title defense against Thiago Santos.

This event takes place on July 6th as part of International Fight week in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.