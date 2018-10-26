Luis Santos Scores Crushing Liver Kick KO At ONE Championship

Luis Santos, a veteran of the mixed martial arts (MMA) game for nearly 20 years, fought his 78th professional fight today (Fri., October 26, 2018).

He scored one of the most vicious liver kick knockout wins you’ll ever see at ONE Championship’s “Pursuit of Greatness.”

The knockout came in only 33 seconds, as he made quick work of opponent Daichi Abe. Check out the amazing finish here:

the mortal liver kick by Luis Santos (One) pic.twitter.com/hspH3D4PvA — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) October 26, 2018

“Sapo” has been fighting for ONE Championship for the past several years. He took on Ben Askren in his promotional debut in April of 2015. However, that fight ended in a No Contest as the result of an unintentional eye poke.

Heading into the fight Santos had dropped two of his last four contests. With the victory, Santos’ MMA record improved to 65-11-1 and 1 No Contest. As for Abe, the former UFC fighter has now suffered three-straight losses.

His current record sits at 6-3. It was the first time he was finished in his MMA career.