Luca Poclit finishes Dante Schiro with frightening, peculiar submission win – Bellator 285 Highlights

Kicking-off tonight’s Bellator 285 card from the 3Arena, welterweight, Luca Poclit managed to land a truly peculiar submission win over opponent, Dante Schiro — choking the latter unconscious with a second round effort.

Sharing the cage for the first fight of the promotion’s return to the Irish capital, Poclit and Schiro enjoyed an even stand-up affair in the opening frame, however, the former would find his own in the grappling scrambles.

Furthermore so, forcing a scramble at the fence in the second round, Poclit, who now improves to 7-1 as a professional, managed to lck up a quite rare and surprising submission on Schiro, choking the latter unconscious with a truly innovative finish.

Below, catch the highlights from Luca Poclit’s win against Dante Schiro