LowKickMMA Is Hiring Writers & Contributors!

With a ton of excellent fights and events on tap for 2020, LowkickMMA.com is looking to expand our staff of writers.

If you are passionate about MMA and have a background or skills in writing, we may have a spot for you to showcase your talents.

Keep in mind that we cover an all-encompassing scope of MMA events at LowKick, so being available on weekend nights is an absolute must to write about MMA. Being an MMA writer is a fun job, but it also requires time, perseverance, and dedication, so please consider that.

Depending on your availability, experience, and skills, we have positions ranging from contributors to a paid staff writer (it will still be a part-time position in terms of time). Potential candidates will go through an orientation process to get accustomed to the different aspects of MMA writing.

If this sounds like a fit for you, then let’s get the ball rolling.

Message me, managing editor Jon Fuentes, or send one to my Twitter account (@JonFuentesMMA) with your resume, any relevant pieces of work you may have, and a bit about yourself.