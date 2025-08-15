Look: Boxing Star Alycia Baumgardner Shows Off Vacation Workout and Killer Physique

Alycia Baumgardner just dropped a new Instagram reel from her beachside vacation – and it’s not sunbathing footage. Instead, the undisputed super featherweight champion is lifting, twisting, and pushing between sips of coconut water. Her message is clear: the grind never ends, even when palm trees sway overhead.

Alycia Baumgardner Workout

It’s a fitting follow-up to her recent remarks about her physique. In a Vogue profile, Baumgardner explained, “I view my body as an art piece; my muscles tell a story.” That sentiment comes through in every sinew she highlights on camera. She isn’t showing off for likes.

Alycia Baumgardner

The Chicago native’s relationship with her body has evolved. An Instagram Reel from July noted that she “grew up insecure about her looks,” uneasy about being a muscular woman in a sport dominated by men and traditional beauty ideals. Today, those same muscles power her relentless pace in the ring.

Last year, she told Muscle & Fitness, “I’m eating organic, non-GMO, just feeding my body the right food. I’m drinking a gallon or two of water a day. Just training my body as an elite athlete.” Now, even on vacation, she sticks to her regimen.

Baumgardner was explicit: “As a professional athlete, I and I alone am responsible for what I put in my body, and my body is a temple.” That declaration wasn’t just damage control; it was a declaration of ownership. Every jab, cross, and hook she throws carries the weight of her personal accountability.

Alycia Baumgardner returned to Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025, to face the previously undefeated Jennifer Miranda in the co-feature of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano III card. Over ten rounds in the super-featherweight division, Baumgardner imposed her measured aggression and pinpoint counter-punching, dictating the pace with a stiff jab before unleashing flurries in the championship rounds. Judges scored the contest 98-92, 97-93, and 98-92 in her favor, allowing “The Bomb” to retain her undisputed super-featherweight titles and extend her professional record to 16-1 with seven knockouts.

In the ring, Baumgardner has matched that mindset with unyielding skill. She captured the undisputed super featherweight crown in May 2024, unifying three major belts in a single night. Her timing and counter-punching dismantle opponents who underestimate her power. She follows opponent footwork like a detective’s trail, then strikes with precision that leaves judges with no doubt.

Between destination workouts and world-class performances, Baumgardner maintains a blend of confidence and relatability. She doesn’t pretend the path is painless. Instead, she shows it: the early mornings, the isolation of camp, the endless rounds of sparring. Her latest reel makes it clear – vacation and victory are built on the same foundation: consistent, unflinching effort.