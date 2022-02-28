Logan Paul is ready to get back in the boxing ring after his big-money exhibition against Floyd Mayweather last summer.

Paul is planning on a return to boxing this year, potentially against fellow YouTuber Whindersson Nunes. Nunes recently fought to a draw with former WBO champion Acelino Freitas.

Paul and Mayweather didn’t fight to an actual result in their exhibition last summer, with the fight going on without sanctioning due to the large physical disparity between the two. Paul has also accused Mayweather of not paying him what he’s owed for the event.

Both Paul brothers are looking ahead to returning to the ring in 2022, and potentially a move to MMA down the line. Jake has become arguably the most polarizing star in the sport of boxing after three wins in 2021.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul talked about a fight with Nunes and his plans for boxing in 2022.

“That’s who I would love to fight, to be honest with you,” Paul said. “Whindersson’s huge and we’ve been having a back-and-forth for a couple years now. I think, similarly to myself, he’s pivoted multiple careers and the kid obviously works hard and is disciplined, and I think it would be an amazing match with two massive entertainers. He’s got 60 million or so followers on Instagram. He rivals some of the biggest celebrities in the world, and in Brazil I don’t think it gets much bigger than him. So the same way when I first boxed KSI, it was an international bloodbath, U.K. vs. the U.S.A., it would be cool to do United States vs. Brazil.”

Logan Paul Calls MMA Move Inevitable

Paul went on to tease a move to MMA, as his brother Jake has also alluded to in recent interviews.

“Probably. I get bored. I get fcking bored,” Paul said. “I have so many interests and do so many things, it’s like, why not? Who the f*ck else is doing it? Or can? I think it’d be entertaining, I think it’d be great. A few [people have offered]. There was one in Japan actually, that I still might end up doing. That excites me.”

The Paul brothers continue to be a major factor in the combat sports world, and Paul is still searching for his first professional win. He lost in his debut to fellow YouTuber KSI back in 2018.

How do you think Logan Paul would do in MMA?

