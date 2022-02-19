Its been nearly a year since Floyd Mayweather took on YouTube boxer Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout in June 2021 but ‘The Maverick’ claims he is still yet to be paid and now will take legal action.

Former UFC middleweight fighter, Chael Sonnen has recently given his take on the Pauls and Mayweather’s strife.

In accordance with ‘The American Gangster’ the Mayweather brand ‘Money Team’ is not an actual company going on to label it a “bank account that goes one way”.

Speaking on his YouTube show ‘Beyond the Fight’, Sonnen believes ‘Pretty Boy’ is better off getting a lawyer and making a deal with Logan Paul before the FBI starts getting in involved.

“Big problem for Paul. He signed a contract with the Money team… that’s a big problem. Big problem for Floyd if he received funds, and he did. And he converted those funds to his own, which it appears that he did. So this story is going to be ongoing.”

“But if you are team Floyd, you are gonna wanna lawyer up real fast. You’re gonna wanna get a hold of their representation before the FBI gets called in to look at the issue. You’re gonna want to make a deal and you’re gonna want to pay Logan Paul.” (Transcribed by SportsSkeeda)

Floyd Mayweather Calls For Patience

Despite Logan Paul’s recent allegations in addition to the exhibition fight between the two selling over a reported million pay-per-view buys, Floyd Mayweather, states that this comes with being part of such blockbuster boxing fights.

The 44-year-old, not long ago stated on the ‘Pivot Podcast’ that the “back-end” money for such events comes with time. This was just before he was unable to help himself take a jab back at the YouTube Star.

“To them, that’s real money, and I like the YouTubers. The money on the back-end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago. They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

Does Chael Sonnen make a good point?

