Logan Paul Fuels Conor McGregor Boxing Speculation in Bold WWE Championship Speech

ByCraig Pekios
Logan Paul fueled speculation that he’s on a collision course with UFC star Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, the Irish megastar sent fight fans into a frenzy after revealing that he would continue to delay his long-awaited return to the Octagon in favor of an exhibition boxing bout with Paul in India.

“The rumors of a bout with [Ilia Topuria] are false,” McGregor wrote in a post on X on Tuesday. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.

While many wrote off McGregor’s comments as just another troll job by the former champ-champ, Paul added some fuel to the fire during his appearance at the WWE’s RAW on Netflix kickoff event.

Paul used the classic Conor McGregor line, “I’m not here to take part. I’m here to take over” during the announcement that he would be a regular on the WWE’s flagship show once the program moves from cable TV to the streaming giant on January 6.

“Your approval means nothing to me,” he continued. “You are looking at the future WWE world champion and his name is Logan Paul.”

Could Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul really happen?

Considering McGregor’s claim that the two would be fighting in 2025, Paul’s recycling of McGregor quotes from the past certainly came at a curious time, leading many to believe that there could be some truth to the Irishman’s statement.

It’s been well over three years since McGregor has stepped foot inside the Octagon. Despite the lengthy layoff, ‘Mystic Mac’ has continued to dominate headlines, usually for all the wrong reasons.

