Liz Carmouche Clinches Flyweight Tournament Title with Stunning TKO – PFL 9 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Liz Carmouche vs. Jena Bishop - PFL 9 Highlights

Liz Carmouche is once again a world champion after TKO’ing Jena Bishop in the fourth round of their PFL World Tournament flyweight final on Friday night.

After surrendering much of the first round to Bishop, Carmouche started to take over in the second. Things came to a crashing halt for Bishop in the third as Carmouche uncorked a booming left hook that caught Bishop clean, sending her crashing to the canvas.

With Bishop on the mat, Carmouche swarmed in, dropping a slew of hammer fists that forced the referee to step in and bring a stop to their bout.

Official Result: Liz Carmouche def. Jena Bishop via TKO (strikes) at 2:56 of Round 3 to win the PFL women’s flyweight tournament final.

Check out Highlights From Liz Carmouche vs. Jena Bishop at PFL 9:

