Liz Carmouche Officially Signs With Bellator MMA

Liz Carmouche has found herself a new home. After being unexpectedly released by the UFC earlier this month, MMA Junkie reports Carmouche has inked an exclusive contract with Bellator MMA.

No date or opponent has been announced for Carmouche’s debut as of this writing. However, Bellator president Scott Coker has teased that a women’s flyweight tournament could be in the works for 2020, so it’s possible Carmouche’s first fight could be in the opening round of the tournament.

Carmouche, who competed for the UFC at 125 and 135 pounds, fought inside the Octagon for nearly seven years, facing Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s fight in UFC history. She was released while actually doing promotional work for the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in Washington D.C.

In a subsequent interview, Carmouche noted that she was released because she kept beating the UFC’s young prospects.

“Since I’ve been with the organization, I had a lot of difficulty getting fights. … It’s because it seems like all the opponents I’ve been offered have turned down all the fights,” she explained. “… Constantly we’re just told everyone is saying no. And the reason they [UFC] gave is they’re really trying to build up the division and every female they’ve brought into the 125 pound division, I’ve been able to beat them.

“So it’s not really giving them the opportunity to build up the division the way they wanted to. So unfortunately, for the well-being of the division, they had to cut me to give me an opportunity to go elsewhere and get the fights I need.”

