Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Medical Suspensions: Chuck Liddell Suspended Indefinitely

“The Iceman” may have competed for the final time as Chuck Liddell has been suspended indefinitely after his brutal knockout loss to Tito Ortiz.
Liddell competed for the first time in eight years last Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The night did not go well for the 48-year old, however. Ortiz put Liddell to sleep with a straight right hand. “The Iceman”, unlike Ortiz, would not commit to retirement during the post-fight presser.
If Liddell is to fight again it won’t be in California anytime soon. As the California State Athletic Commission has suspended Liddell indefinitely in the aftermath of his brutal loss.
A complete list of Liddell vs. Ortiz 3’s medical suspensions can be seen below.
- Chuck Liddell: Suspended indefinitely, see California commission; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO loss
- Tito Ortiz: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to left shoulder, left knee
- Efrain Escudero: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to right hand
- Gleison Tibau: Suspended 60 days or until cleared by physician for laceration to left eyelid; recommend fight weight of at least 165lbs.
- Walel Watson: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss
- Abert Morales: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout
- Joe Roye: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to left foot #5 digital toe
- Craig Wilkerson: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to left leg, left eardrum; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to hard bout
- Dave Terrel: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to right jaw; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to hard bout