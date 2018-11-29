Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Medical Suspensions: Chuck Liddell Suspended Indefinitely

“The Iceman” may have competed for the final time as Chuck Liddell has been suspended indefinitely after his brutal knockout loss to Tito Ortiz.

Liddell competed for the first time in eight years last Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The night did not go well for the 48-year old, however. Ortiz put Liddell to sleep with a straight right hand. “The Iceman”, unlike Ortiz, would not commit to retirement during the post-fight presser.

If Liddell is to fight again it won’t be in California anytime soon. As the California State Athletic Commission has suspended Liddell indefinitely in the aftermath of his brutal loss.

A complete list of Liddell vs. Ortiz 3’s medical suspensions can be seen below.