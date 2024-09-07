Liam Harrison TKO’d in second round of instant classic with Seksan – ONE 168 Highlights
Liam Harrison came up short in his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE 168: Denver.
Harrison got his lightning-fast leg kicks going early, but it was Seksan who poured on the pressure, pushing ‘The Hitman’ up against the fence and working his way into range. That trend continued through to the second round as Seksan trapped Harrison against the fence and unleashed a series of vicious elbows.
‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ landed clean and put Harrison on the mat, but Harrison answered the court and came storming back. Unfortunately for fans of ‘The Hitman,’ Seksan tagged him again, sending him crashing to the canvas for the second time in the second round.
Harrison again answered the count, but it was just a matter of time before Seksan put him down for the third and final time. That moment came moments later when Seksan landed a looping right hand that caught Harrison with his back turned. Harrison hit the mat for a third time in the round, prompting the referee to call for the stoppage before the two-minute mark of the round.
Official Result: Seksan def. Liam Harrison via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:49 of Round 2.