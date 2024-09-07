Liam Harrison TKO’d in second round of instant classic with Seksan – ONE 168 Highlights

Liam Harrison came up short in his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE 168: Denver.

Harrison got his lightning-fast leg kicks going early, but it was Seksan who poured on the pressure, pushing ‘The Hitman’ up against the fence and working his way into range. That trend continued through to the second round as Seksan trapped Harrison against the fence and unleashed a series of vicious elbows.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ landed clean and put Harrison on the mat, but Harrison answered the court and came storming back. Unfortunately for fans of ‘The Hitman,’ Seksan tagged him again, sending him crashing to the canvas for the second time in the second round.

Harrison again answered the count, but it was just a matter of time before Seksan put him down for the third and final time. That moment came moments later when Seksan landed a looping right hand that caught Harrison with his back turned. Harrison hit the mat for a third time in the round, prompting the referee to call for the stoppage before the two-minute mark of the round.

Official Result: Seksan def. Liam Harrison via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:49 of Round 2.

Check Out highlights from Liam Harrison vs. Seksan at ONE 168:

What a walk out from Liam Harrison. Chills. #ONE168 pic.twitter.com/p6DQZ9MjWE — Story of the Fight (@StoryOfTheFight) September 7, 2024

What a moment for Seksan. Probably never thought he would experience this.#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/hNEnqafYos — Nicolas Atkin (@nicatkinONE) September 7, 2024

Round two of Seksan vs Liam Harrison, beginning with the flurry of elbows both ways, ending with a legend TKOed pic.twitter.com/4hpTWC8gYo — Val Dewar (flyweight enjoyer) (@the3els) September 7, 2024

Bonkers second round. No miraculous comeback from two knockdowns this time for Liam Harrison.



Seksan gets the TKO. Crowd loved it.

As advertised, war between two legends.#ONEChampionship #ONE168 pic.twitter.com/IlvRfJzIAb — Nicolas Atkin (@nicatkinONE) September 7, 2024