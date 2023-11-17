John Lineker To make Muay Thai debut against Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker will make his Muay Thai debut against the returning Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Lineker will look to keep his momentum going after scoring back-to-back wins over Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman in his last two appearances. However, this fight will be unlike any that ‘Hands of Stone’ has competed in before. This new challenge will see Lineker test out his iconic power in the art of eight limbs against one of the promotion’s most exciting and experienced strikers.

Liam Harrison has been on the shelf since suffering a knee injury in the opening round of his ONE world title fight with Thai legend Nong-O Hama in August 2022. ‘Hitman’ underwent surgery earlier this year, making this his first time competing in 15 months.

John Lineker sees this as just the beginning of his muay Thai career

While John Lineker has high hopes of one day reclaiming the bantamweight title he lost to Fabricio Andrade in February, ‘Hands of Stone’ sees this as an opportunity to enhance his skill set and potentially bounce back and forth between two different sports.

“Let’s see how this fight against Liam Harrison goes. If I do well, I intend to keep fighting Muay Thai and MMA,” Lineker said in a comment provided to MMA Junkie by ONE Championship. “I’m going to Thailand 20 days early to train at Lions MMA in Phuket and adapt to the climate and time zone. I did this last time and it worked, so I’m doing it again to be well-adapted on fight day.”

Liam Harrison has competed five times under the ONE Championship banner since making his promotional debut in 2018. After coming up short in his first two appearances, he bounced back with wins over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

Hitman’ is widely considered to be one of the UK’s greatest Muay Thai practitioners with more than two decades of experience and 90 career wins to his credit.