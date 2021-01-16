Next up on the UFC Fight Island 7 main card is a welterweight clash between the returning Santiago Ponzinibbio and Li Jingliang.

Round 1: A lot of feinting early on in the first minute. Jingliang connects with a check left hook. Jingliang connects with a jab to the body before landing a leg kick. Ponzinibbio is yet to land anything significant with two minutes gone. He does land a leg kick soon after. Jingliang responds with his own leg kick. Jingliang connects with another leg kick before partially landing a straight on Ponzinibbio. This has been a Jingliang round so far as he is now unloading with a number of kicks to the body and leg. Jingliang connects with a huge left hook during an exchange that knocks Ponzinibbio out cold!

Official result: Li Jingliang defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio via knockout (R1, 4:25).