In the UFC Vegas 21 main event, Leon Edwards returns from his long layoff to face #13 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad.

Who’ll win? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I’m picking Leon Edwards in this one. I actually think this is a pretty nice fight for ‘Rocky’ who is coming off a well-documented lengthy layoff.I truly believe he is the better fighter everywhere and will put on a dominant display tonight. A stoppage win will really cement Edwards as next in line for a shot at the welterweight title.

Alex Lough: Belal Muhammad makes a quick turnaround against a guy that hasn’t fought since Old Town Road was a thing. Edwards’ 602 day layoff is obviously the biggest narrative going into the fight, and makes it hard to predict. Under normal circumstances, I’d say that Rocky keeps Muhammad on the outside with leg kicks and jabs to cruise his way to a decision. But ring rust can be a hell of a thing, and Muhammad’s boxing, wrestling and relentless pace make him a tough out every time, and are a bona fide reason to “Remember The Name”. That said, there are levels to this thing, and I think that even with the extended layoff, Edwards is a step above. Muhammad will make it close, but Rocky by decision.

Frank Bonada: One of Belal Muhammad’s most effective tools is the constant pressure and pace he is able to put on his opponents. However, I believe this will play right into Leon Edward’s style. A strong clinch game is an extremely effective neutraliser of pressure fighting, and Edward’s is one of the best clinch fighters in the division. Combine this with the fact that Muhammad fought only a month ago, and certainly took some level of damage. Edwards has also comfortably gone 5 rounds before, whereas this is new territory for Belal. All these factors point to a Leon Edwards win. ‘Rocky’ to win via 4th round TKO.

Curtis Calhoun: I think Belal Muhammad is tough, but the result will be eerily similar to Leon Edwards’ last fight against RDA. A five-round grind to get it done. Leon’s elbows in the clinch late in the fight will be the difference and “Rocky” will remind everyone just how underrated he is in the UFC’s Welterweight division.

Who are you backing in the UFC Vegas 21 main event? Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad?