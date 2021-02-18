Leon Edwards is unsurprisingly a big betting favorite over Belal Muhammad.

Edwards was initially set to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight headliner on March 13. However, Chimaev had to pull out due to COVID-19 related issues as their fight was scrapped for the third time.

Colby Covington was expected to fight Edwards on the card but didn’t seem to show any interest in the fight. In the end, Muhammad stepped up having only competed at UFC 258 this past weekend following an impressive unanimous decision win over Dhiego Lima.

But despite being on a four-fight winning streak, oddsmakers don’t have much confidence in Muhammad’s chances — especially on short notice.

BestFightOdds released opening odds for the fight and have Edwards as the -260 favorite. Muhammad, meanwhile, is a +200 underdog.

That means you would have to bet $260 to earn $100 on an Edwards win while a $100 bet on a Muhammad victory would earn $200.

Given where Edwards is in the rankings and the fighters that he has beaten, he was always going to be the favorite over Muhammad.

However, some may have expected him to be an even bigger favorite given the circumstances.

What do you think of these odds? Do they surprise you?