Leon Edwards uninterested in fourth fight against Kamaru Usman: ‘I want to move forward’

UFC 286 saw ‘Rocky’ Leon Edwards win the trilogy against his rival Kamaru Usman. The UFC welterweight world title has been settled in the hands of the English fighter.

With ‘Rocky’ getting his hand raised, fans and pundits have begun to raise the question as to who his first title defense will be against. Many people have recommended ‘Chaos’ Colby Covington and Edwards has rebuffed this recommendation.

If Leon Edwards is not interested in Covington, then some have even recommended a fourth match against the former division king Kamaru Usman.

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 4?

Leon Edwards was quick to express that he is not interested in a fourth meeting against Kamaru Usman. During the UFC 286 post-fight press conference, ‘Rocky’ explained:

“Probably not. It’s been three fights now and I want to move forward in my career. I’ll look towards more different fights.”

After meeting ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the octagon thrice, Edwards has nothing but respect for Usman. He added:

“I wish him well in whatever he chooses to do next. There was never no beef between me and Kamaru. I feel we both just felt we was the better man and that was it. You heard his words after the fight and I feel the same way. I wish him well. The sport is hard, so respect to him.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting]

Leon Edwards may be heading for a rematch against the top-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad. The two fought in 2021 which ended in a No Contest. Since then, Muhammad has earned four consecutive victories in the division.

See the full press conference below: