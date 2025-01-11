Report – Leon Edwards set to fight Jack Della Maddalena in huge UFC London main event

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is set for his return to action in the headliner of UFC London in two months time, headlining the O2 Arena card in the capital against surging Australian contender, Jack Della Maddalena on March 22.

Edwards, who retains the number one rank at the welterweight limit, will enter the Octagon for the first time since his championship fight loss to current gold holder, Belal Muhammad back in July in the main event of UFC 304 in Manchester, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss in the pair’s rematch.

Sidelined through injury since March of last year, Della Maddalena earned himself the number four rank at 170lbs with an eventual third round knockout win over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

News of Leon Edwards return against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London was first reported by Bendaman2001 on social media platform, X.

Successfully defending the welterweight title twice during his reign, Birmingham native, Edwards first turned in a trilogy rubber match decision win over former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman, before featuring against Colby Covington in another shutout judging victory in December of 2023.

In the midst of an impressive unbeaten run of seven straight fights in the Octagon since his move from Dana White’s Contender Series, heavy-handed hitter, Della Maddalena added the above-mentioned Burns to a run of recent impressive successes over the likes of Kevin Holland, Bassil Haffez, Randy Brown, Danny Roberts, and Ramazan Emeev.