Undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards was corralled by security and officials after the culmination of last night’s Bellator 299 event in Dublin, watching on from the corner after promotional middleweight champion, Johnny Eblen landed a third round KO win over his younger brother, Fabian Edwards.

Birmingham native, Edwards, who has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 286 back in March, most recently landed a close, majority decision win over former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s trilogy rubber match in London, England.

And over the course of this week, the Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple has been booked for his return to competition, taking on former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington in a championship grudge match atop a UFC 296 card in December.

However, serving as a corner man last night in Dublin, Ireland, Edwards attempted to guide his younger brother, Fabian Edwards to middleweight success under the banner of the Scott Coker-led Bellator MMA, as he took on American Top Team ace, Eblen.

And despite starting brightly and mitigating a lot of the reigning champion’s offense, Fabian Edwards was dropped with a swinging hook in the third round, before Eblen capitalized and scored a ground strikes KO win.

Johnny Eblen and Leon Edwards lock horns after Bellator 299 title fight

Forced away from the downed Edwards by referee, Dan Miragliotta following his emphatic knockout win, Eblen shared a war-of-words with the above-mentioned, Leon Edwards after Bellator 299 – with promotional officials and security personnel corralling the duo.

And following his victory, Eblen played up an eventual fight with the elder Edwards brother, claiming he hoped the Brummie landed a victory over former ATT staple, Covington in their UFC 296 title fight in December.