Leon Edwards expects the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch to go the same way.

Usman will defend his welterweight title against Masvidal in a rematch that will headline the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view event taking place April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.

It will be Masvidal’s second straight attempt at welterweight gold after losing his short-notice fight with Usman via an uneventful unanimous decision at UFC 251 in July last year.

Edwards was notably hoping to be next in line but will have to continue waiting. That said, he will still be watching and expects a good fight.

And while the narrative is that Masvidal will put up a better fight now that he will be more prepared with his camp and weight cut, Edwards doesn’t see what “Gamebred” can do different to prevent Usman from winning again.

“It’ll be a good fight, I’ll be watching it for sure,” Edwards said on Joe Rogan’s podcast (via Middle Easy). “But if I had to put money on it, I would probably go Usman for the win again. I can’t see what (Masvidal) can do differently. He’s going to come out again and do what he does, swing for the fences, and try to knock him out. Usman is going to have a high guard and just grapple him.

“I just can’t see what (Masvidal) does different. Unless he catches (Usman) and knocks him out, I just can’t see what he does differently.”

That’s not just Edwards talking as a rival as it seems to be the general opinion of many in the combat sports world.

However, the Birmingham native is a little dumbfounded as to how he and Masvidal have not yet fought despite their infamous UFC London backstage encounter in March 2019.

“For sure, I thought ‘okay that’s the next fight,’ straight away, and to have it now be two, two and a half years and we still ain’t fought yet?” Edwards added. “I’ve been calling him out ever since, and the UFC wants it, but he just keeps turning it down and saying no he don’t want to fight.”

Perhaps it could happen in the near future.

