Leon Edwards Claims He Will Be World Champion In 2020

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards plans on becoming a world champion next year.

Edwards is on a seven-fight winning streak and most recently outpointed Rafael dos Anjos in their UFC San Antonio headliner in the summer.

“Rocky” was hoping to face Jorge Masvidal soon after especially with the backstory that they have from earlier this year. However, with the BMF title fight that ensued last month, he was somewhat left in limbo.

For now, his plan seems to involve former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as he called him out for a fight at UFC London.

A potential win over “The Chosen One” would put Edwards in prime position to face the welterweight champion next. And if things pan out the way he’s envisioning, he is expecting to become the new welterweight king soon:

“2020 I will be a world champion,” Edwards tweeted on Sunday.

As of now, there is no update on whether Edwards will face Woodley. He even claimed in October that they were offered a co-main spot for UFC 246. Maybe we will get some updates in the coming weeks.

When it comes to the welterweight title, current champion Kamaru Usman defends his crown against Colby Covington at UFC 245 on December 14. And Edwards will certainly be keeping a close eye on that contest.

Do you think Edwards will become welterweight champion in 2020?