Next up on the UFC 254 main card is a women’s flyweight bout between Lauren Murphy and Liliya Shakirova.

Round 1: No fist bump from Murphy as the fight begins. Murphy is advancing forward early on. Shakirova lands a couple of leg kicks. Shakirova sees her head kick blocked before she misses a spinning backfist. Shakirova lands a leg kick before she goes for a low single. Murphy is down but gets up right away. Murphy continues to pressure forward but Shakirova continues to use good foot movement. She grabs Murphy’s leg and goes for another takedown but Murphy defends well and lands some big elbows. Shakirova eventually gives up on the takedown as the round comes to an end.

Round 2: Murphy picks up where she left off and continues to march forward. Shakirova lands leg and body kicks but is backed up against the fence by Murphy who lands some knees. Murphy clinches Shakirova and trips her to the ground. Murphy is in Shakirova’s guard as she looks to advance and land ground and pound. Murphy transitions and takes her back. She sinks in the rear naked choke submission to get the victory!

Official result: Lauren Murphy defeats Liliya Shakirova via rear naked choked submission (R2, 3:31).