Laura Grzyb – Undefeated Boxing Star Signed to KSW Looking to Make an Impact in MMA

ByCraig Pekios
Laura Grzyb - Undefeated Boxing Star Signed to KSW Looking to Make an Impact in MMA

Undefeated boxing sensation Laura Grzyb has officially signed with KSW.

As announced by the promotion on Friday, the 29-year-old EBU European and IBO International champion has inked a deal to bring her skills from the squared circle to the cage.

Gju2iFXWoAA mU0

Competing as both a strawweight and a flyweight, Grzyb is a perfect 11-0 in her boxing career, including knockouts in her first three fights as a professional.

image 16
uid d08cd89e43314f888889f4a5554e4ad8 width 1280 play 0 pos 0 gs 0 height 720 laura grzyb fot tvp

No official details regarding her mixed martial arts debut have been revealed as of yet, but Grzyb has been hard at work honing her skills inside the cage, as evidenced by her recent posts on social media.

474799546 18476862838014422 1545366581548645449 n

Laura Grzyb joins a long list of MMA icons who have competed under the KSW banner

Based out of Warsaw, Poland, KSW is one of the most popular MMA organizations in Europe and has featured a slew of UFC stars in the early days of their careers, including Jan Blachowicz, Dricus Du Plessis, Mateusz Gamrot, Alexander Gustafsson, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

READ MORE:  ‘And New Double Champ’: Belal Muhammad Details Plan to Dethrone Middleweight King Dricus Du Plessis

KSW’s next event will emanate from the Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czech Republic and can be watched via internet pay-per-view on the promotion’s official website.

GiKplGZXkAAp t1

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts