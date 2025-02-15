Laura Grzyb – Undefeated Boxing Star Signed to KSW Looking to Make an Impact in MMA

Undefeated boxing sensation Laura Grzyb has officially signed with KSW.

As announced by the promotion on Friday, the 29-year-old EBU European and IBO International champion has inked a deal to bring her skills from the squared circle to the cage.

Competing as both a strawweight and a flyweight, Grzyb is a perfect 11-0 in her boxing career, including knockouts in her first three fights as a professional.

No official details regarding her mixed martial arts debut have been revealed as of yet, but Grzyb has been hard at work honing her skills inside the cage, as evidenced by her recent posts on social media.

Laura Grzyb joins a long list of MMA icons who have competed under the KSW banner

Based out of Warsaw, Poland, KSW is one of the most popular MMA organizations in Europe and has featured a slew of UFC stars in the early days of their careers, including Jan Blachowicz, Dricus Du Plessis, Mateusz Gamrot, Alexander Gustafsson, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

KSW’s next event will emanate from the Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czech Republic and can be watched via internet pay-per-view on the promotion’s official website.