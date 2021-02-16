MMA fans should buckle in for what is shaping up to be a contest of mammoth proportions. Polish MMA promotion KSW is known for putting on some of the biggest spectacles in MMA. However, the main event of KSW 59: Fight Code, scheduled to take place on March 20. looks set to raise the bar even higher.

After overcoming bodybuilder Erko Jun in the second round of their KSW 51 clash, Polish strongman and cult figure Mariusz Pudzianowski returns to the cage to take face Sengal’s Serigne Ousmane Dia, aka ‘Bombardier.’

The 6’6″ African powerhouse tips the scales at 308 lbs and is a Senegalese heavyweight wrestling champion. After taking up MMA in 2018, ‘Bombardier has racked up two straight first-round TKO wins.

Pudzianowski, a five-time world’s strongest man winner, is currently 13-7 as a mixed martial artist, with victories over the likes of Bob Sapp and Butterbean. The thought of these two giants squaring off inside the KSW cage should get fans excited, and we can expect the anticipation to ramp up the closer we get to the actual event.

