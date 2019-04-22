‘King Of UFC’ Khabib Set For UK Promotional Tour

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set for a special three-city tour of the United Kingdom this summer.

Nurmagomedov, billed as “the Dagestan Prince and king of the UFC world,” will be visiting London, Manchester, and the Midlands from June 11-16. The promotional tour will include live interactive Q&A sessions as well as a private dinner for the tour’s most prominent sponsors.

“I am really excited to be coming to the UK and meeting my fans,” Nurmagomedov said in a press release (via MMA Mania). “I appreciate the support I have received from this country and I want to give something back.”

“The Eagle” is still serving a suspension for his part in the post-fight brawl that took place following his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 last year. Nurmagomedov is expected to return in September in a title unification fight with new interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Poirier notably defeated featherweight champion Max Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC 236 earlier this month to win his first title under the promotion’s banner.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via https://www.khabibuktour.com

