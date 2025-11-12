Exclusive | King of Nine Limbs Dave Leduc on Never Fighting in Gloves, Swords, Conor McGregor and a New Golden Era for Lethwei

The Canadian fighter talks Conor McGregor, the BKFC partnership, and why Mike Perry or Cowboy Cerrone might soon experience the brutality of Lethwei.

When a man’s nicknames include The King of Lethwei, The Nomad, and The Steel Giraffe, you can bet he’s lived an extraordinary life. Born in Canada but adopted by the people of Myanmar, Dave Leduc fought his way to the top of Lethwei, the ancient Burmese art of nine limbs. He became the face of the sport and remains its most influential figure today.

Dave Leduc

I first met Leduc in Mandalay while commentating his World Lethwei Championship bout against UFC veteran Seth Baczynski. It was a dismantling. Leduc was in complete control and ruthless in execution. Years later, I called what was billed as his retirement fight, a rope-bound Kun Khmer clash in Cambodia that ended in a one-sided draw against national hero Prom Samnang. It was a fitting farewell: knockout-only rules, no gloves, pure warrior spirit.

Now based in Phnom Penh, Leduc has shifted his focus to building the next generation. His newest project is Kong MMA, a gym on Cambodia’s island of Koh Rong. The facility, due to open within six months, aims to become the country’s answer to Thailand’s Tiger Muay Thai, where Leduc once trained and fought in the southern stadiums. “It’ll be Cambodia’s hub for world-class training,” he said. “A place where people can experience real martial arts culture.”

Leduc is also helping drive an ambitious partnership between BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) with the blessing of the Myanmar Lethwei Federation, aimed at bringing Lethwei to a global audience under the BKFC banner. The plan was first teased at a recent press conference by BKFC president David Feldman alongside Conor McGregor, who accepted a handcrafted Cambodian sword from Leduc himself.

“The warrior sword from the King of Lethwei to the king of the fight game,” Leduc said. “Conor was very touched. He’s helped all disciplines by bringing more eyes to combat sports.”

Leduc said the two shared mutual respect at the event. “Conor told me he loves Lethwei. He called me the headbutt master,” Leduc said. “He understands what it means to be a warrior. When I gave him the sword, it was a sign of respect from one fighter to another.”

He described productive talks with Feldman, confirming that the Myanmar federation has been receptive to collaboration. “It will be the same style as BKFC, bare knuckle with exposed wraps, but the spirit of Lethwei will remain. Headbutts will stay. Fighters will still perform the challenge gesture before the bout. It’s about respect as much as violence,” he said. “There won’t be a kill injury timeout, and there will be decisions because there’s gambling involved. You need a clear outcome.”

That blend of tradition and regulation could define the sport’s next chapter. Known as the art of nine limbs, Lethwei allows punches, kicks, elbows, knees, and headbutts. The BKFC collaboration will retain its raw edge while adding structure for international audiences.

For Leduc, who has watched Myanmar endure years of conflict and isolation, the potential partnership could help spark a revival. “We’re reliving another golden era,” he said. “After years of setbacks, it’s time to bring Lethwei back.”

The crossover possibilities are already making headlines. “Mike Perry said on Joe Rogan he’d love to try it. Cowboy Cerrone too,” Leduc revealed. “I even heard he’s agreed in principle to fight under Lethwei rules. It’s a bucket-list thing for him.”

Leduc confirmed that Perry has shown genuine interest in competing under Lethwei rules, and that both BKFC and McGregor are enthusiastic about making it happen. “They told me when I was in Rome, ‘Come to Florida in December, let’s do this,’” he said.

Asked if he might return himself, Leduc smiled. “It’s been two years since Cambodia. My son’s born, life’s good, but I’m itching for a fight. I could do one more, maybe a few. When I fight again, it’ll be with ropes. I promised my fans I’ll never fight with gloves again.”

As Myanmar begins to open again, Leduc hopes to stage international events there before expanding across Asia. “We have to show the world Myanmar is ready to host again,” he said. “2026 will be a big year for Lethwei.”

The King of Nine Limbs built his legend through bare-knuckle combat. Now he’s preparing to lead Lethwei into a new era, backed by BKFC, respected by McGregor, and an open mind to stepping back in the ring.