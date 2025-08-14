Khortni Kamyron Eyes Another Bloody Bout in History Making BKB 44 Rematch

Khortni Kamyron and Paty Juarez will throw down again in a high-stakes clash at BKB 44: Denver Brawl V on August 16th. This sequel affair headlines the card with Kamyron already cemented as the BKB super lightweight champion and is now pursuing the BKB lightweight championship presently held by Juarez.

The highly anticipated headliner tops off a stacked card for enthusiasts of gloved combat as Alberto Blas will make his BKB debut after leaving BKFC as their reigning bantamweight champion.

Khortni Kamyron appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to touch on multiple topics related to this fight, such as getting the chance to cement herself in the history books this weekend. When the former BKFC competitor asked about this chance at potentially becoming BKB’s first-ever two-division women’s champion, Kamyron said,

“Yeah, absolutely. I’m super excited to be able to try to make this happen.”

Due to the exciting nature of the initial Juarez fight at BYB 31 [the former BKB promotional name], this rematch seemed like an inevitability, and when touching on that piece of it, Khortni Kamyron stated,

“Yeah, definitely. It’s actually the first time I’ve had a rematch in my entire career. So, definitely foreign waters for me, but I’m excited for it. I know a lot of people are very excited to watch us fight again.”

That BYB 31 fight saw double K capture super lightweight gold, and while she is dropping down to 135 pounds to collect more hardware here, this latter division is ultimately much more familiar to her, as Kamyron quipped,

“Yeah, definitely. I’ve spent, I would say probably 75% of my career at 135 lbs and it’s where I feel comfortable. So when I signed with BKB, they had asked me if I would fight at 140. I was like, “Yeah, sure. Not a problem.” Then a few weeks, maybe about a month before the fight, they said that it was for the vacant title and I was like, “Oh, okay, cool.” So, you know, just added a little bit of extra sauce into that one for me.”

In terms of her main takeaways from her September championship-winning effort inside the BKB Mighty Trigon, Kamyron said,

“The main takeaway is that woman [Paty Juarez] is so stinking tough. I know I was hitting her as hard as possible a few times and there was just no stopping her. She will come forward regardless. So with that, like I respect the hell out of her for that. Like she is super, super tough.” “As far as like anything else goes, I know the areas where I need to improve and I could do better, right? So we were working on a lot of, just what can I do better? How can I be more [well] rounded and whatnot for this upcoming fight. So, I don’t want to give away too much of what we’re reading into. You know how that goes [laughs].”

Khortni Kamyron foresees “blood” and “violence” in the pursuit of making history

While the strategy for this second go around is a little covert, there will be many stylistic hallmarks from their first contest that will be present on Saturday, as Khortni Kamyron stated,

“Yeah. So, but I mean just like the first fight, you know, her and I are both game to just stand in there and exchange, you know. So, I think that regardless of who’s doing what, it’s going to be a fun fight, right? Like there’s going to be blood. There’s going to be violence to be had and some excitement, so.”

Also, when asked if it would be a major capstone achievement being the first woman in the Mighty Trigon to hold titles in two different weight categories if she can get her ideal outcome and go 2-0 over Paty Juarez, Khortni Kamyron quipped,