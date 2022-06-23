Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has been pictured training alongside middleweight contender, Jack Hermansson – ahead of the former Cage Warriors champion’s UFC London clash with Chimaev’s friend and training partner, Darren Till in July – leading to speculation that there has been a rift between the duo.

Khamzat Chimaev, the current #3 ranked welterweight contender, turned in his fifth consecutive victory under the UFC banner back in April at UFC 273 – defeating one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns with a close, unanimous decision after a back-and-forth war.

As for Hermansson, the Uddevalla-born contender is scheduled to return at The O2 Arena next month against Till – attempting to return to the win column following a February decision loss against upcoming feature, Sean Strickland.

For Liverpool native, Till, the Team Kaobon staple has been sidelined with a series of injuries over the last two years – and attempts to snap a run of losses against both Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson in his July return against Hermansson.

Speculation has risen, however, pertaining to a potential rift between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till, when footage emerged this week of the undefeated Chechen-born contender, training alongside Hermansson – who is set to share the Octagon with Till next month.

Khamzat Chimaev verbally agreed to share the Octagon with Belal Muhammad ahead of a UFC 281 card in October

Yet to book a return since his impressive win over Burns, Chimaev has been linked with a slew of matchups next in a bid to secure his status as a title challenger at welterweight, including pairings with the likes of Colby Covington, Nate Diaz, and a UFC 281 clash with Belal Muhammad in October on ‘Fight Island’.

Prior to his win over Burns, Chiamev landed a quartet of one-sided wins over Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and John Philips – the last two of those victories, just 10 days apart.