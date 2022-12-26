Khamzat Chimaev eyes March return at UFC 285, claims ‘Nobody wants to fight’

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev appears to be searching for his next opponent – fruitlessly, however, as he eyes a return to active competition at UFC 285 next March in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Improving to 12-0 back in September of this year, AllStars MMA staple, Chimaev turned in a dominant first round D’Arce choke win over recent UFC Orlando headliner, Kevin Holland.

Chimaev was initially scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner, however, missed the welterweight non-title weight limit by a whopping seven and a half pounds, forcing a catchweight fight with Riverside striker, Holland.

Khamzat Chimaev mentions a potential future fight with middleweight king, Alex Pereira

Currently sitting at #3 in the official welterweight rankings, and likely a single win away from his first title siege under the banner of the UFC, Chechen-born finisher, Chimaev claimed he is unable to find a willing opponent to fight him at UFC 285 next March.

“It doesn’t matter [if it’s 170 or 185], just need some opponent,” Khamzat Chimaev said during a video blog recently. “I’m tired to do it, the trash-talking. This is not my game. I am the next for the title, so – who are these guys gonna fight?”

“Alex Pereira, he has 6-1 record, he’s lost,” Khamzat Chimaev continued. “I’ve never lost in my life. And he lost to a sh*t guy – the guy isn’t in the UFC as well. UFC doesn’t want it, the guy don’t want it. What am I gonna do? I just wanna fight, give me somebody. If the guys run away from me, just give me somebody.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

During his two-year Octagon tenure, Chimaev has managed to land an impressive 6-0 record, defeating John Philips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, one-time welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, and the above-mentioned, Holland. From 12 professional wins to boot, Chimaev holds six knockout victories and a further five submission stoppages.