Khamzat Chimaev promotes new cryptocurrency and UFC fans are not having it: ‘Epic fail’

Instead of fighting, Khamzat Chimaev is promoting a new crypto coin — and UFC fans are not amused.

After bowing out of his previously scheduled headliner with Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia due to an undisclosed illness, ‘Borz’ took to social media to promote a new crypto endeavor called Smash.

“Hello guys, there is one crypto coin about me,” Chimaev said. “They call it Smash. Let’s smash together.”

According to the official website, the goal of Smash is to “bring the fighting spirit and the drive of the man himself into the world of DeFi,” or decentralized finance.

The last time stepped inside the cage was in October for a scrap with former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 284. Usman stepped into the bout on less than two weeks’ notice and moved up to 185 for the fight. Still, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ delivered a solid showing, pushing Chimaev to the limit and barely coming up short on the scorecards, surrendering a majority decision to the undefeated Chechen monster.

Overall, Chimaev is a perfect 13-0 in his mixed martial arts career, but he has only fought twice in the last two years, seeing no less than five main events canceled.

UFC Fans Slam Khamzat Chimaev’s Crypto promo

Needless to say, fight fans online were not very kind in the comments, calling out Chimaev for his stalled-out career inside the Octagon and promoting a sus cryptocurrency.