Do you ever feel… not so smesh? If so, Khamzat Chimaev has the product for you.

On Saturday, October 21, ‘Borz’ will return to the Octagon more than a year removed from his last outing. Originally scheduled to face one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in the UFC 294 co-main event, a last-minute shake-up will see the Chechen monster meet the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ and former welterweight world champion, Kamaru Usman.

But first, Chimaev is dropping his own line of fragrances which you can buy just in time to smell like the man himself come fight night.

Have you ever wanted to smell like Khamzat Chimaev? pic.twitter.com/T7wtzdUzxD — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 16, 2023

“Now you can buy the official Khamzat perfume,” Chimaev says in a video promoting the fragrance. “The first drop is only 5,000 pieces.”

Khamzat Chimaev Introduces Two Frangrances in His New Line of Perfumes

According to the website Superz.com, there are two different options available, the first being Khamzat-Smesh.

“The well-known word “Smesh” is used by Khamzat before his fights, and when this word is uttered, Khamzat’s boundless and astonishing dominance emerges, something that viewers may have never seen in the history of MMA,” the description reads. “The perfume was created in exactly the same way, extremely stylish and dominant. A scent that gives you immense power to achieve your goals. This fragrance contains cedarwood and spicy notes to keep the fire burning in you. Vanilla and tonka bean notes add to its allure, while the blood orange gives it a truly explosive character.”

If spicy notes aren’t your thing, perhaps you’ll want to try out Chimaev’s other fierce fragrance entitled Khamzat-The Wolf.

“Extraordinary people deserve extraordinary fragrances. Our fragrance “The Wolf” perfectly represents this. It exudes unwavering focus and masculinity, thanks to its woody and leathery notes. Highly motivated individuals share the same characteristic as the everlasting saffron essence, and are as unique as the astonishing blend of cardamom and musk. This is an incredibly persistent scent that embodies the feeling of invincibility.”

A 50ml bottle will set you back a cool €144.00 EUR, or roughly $150.00 USD. If that’s a little steep, you can always opt for the 6ml option which will run €72.00 EUR, or $75.00 USD.