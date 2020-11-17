Undefeated dual-weight UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev is set to earn the #15 ranking at welterweight.

Chimaev burst onto the scene earlier this year. The Swedish fighter picked up a dominant win over John Phillips at middleweight in his UFC debut before picking up another over promotional newcomer Rhys McKee at welterweight just 10 days later.

A few months on and Chimaev was back in action on the undercard of Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley. The 26-year-old faced off against long-time UFC middleweight Gerald Meerschaert in what many believed would be his toughest fight to date.

On the night things didn’t go to plan for Meerschaert. Just 17 seconds into the fight Chimaev uncorked his first punch and it knocked the middleweight veteran out. The win earned Chimaev a headline spot for his next fight against #3 welterweight Leon Edwards on December 19. It has also apparently earned him a spot in the welterweight rankings.

Nate Diaz and Rafael Dos Anjos are set to be removed from the 170lb rankings when they are updated today. Diaz hasn’t fought since falling short in his BMF title bid against Jorge Masvidal more than a year ago. Dos Anjos has returned to the lightweight division where he was once champion and announced his intention to pursue another title shot at the weight. The Brazilian picked up an impressive five-round win over Paul Felder in his lightweight return at UFC Vegas 14 this past weekend.

According to Swedish MMA journalist Ashah Tafari, Chimaev will be ranked #15 in the soon to be released UFC rankings. Tafari also confirmed Belal Muhammad has earned a ranking and is the new #13 at welterweight. Muhammad is currently riding a three-fight win streak and was last seen in action picking up a unanimous decision win over Lyman Good in June.

This is the UFC’s updated WW rankings, to be released soon:#KhamzatChimaev #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/72eVmDq5E2 — Ashah Tafari (@mma_ashah) November 16, 2020

