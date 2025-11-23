Khamzat Chimaev gives his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry altercation

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on the altercation he was involved in with Ian Machado Garry backstage at UFC Qatar.

We all know that Khamzat Chimaev isn’t the kind of guy who will shy away from controversy. He has never been afraid to speak his mind and now, with gold over his shoulder, he will be feeling even more confident about his position in the world of mixed martial arts. Last night, he was by the side of Arman Tsarukyan to see him pick up a huge victory over Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Qatar.

Then, in a bizarre turn of events, Khamzat Chimaev appeared to start something with Ian Machado Garry after an initially friendly interaction went south. Machado Garry believed that Khamzat was just trying to flex, as he explained in his post-fight press conference appearance, whereas others weren’t sure what exactly Chimaev’s problem was in the whole ordeal.

In his own cameo at the post-fight press conference, Khamzat Chimaev had the following to say when explaining himself to the reporters in attendance.

Khamzat Chimaev addresses his altercation with Ian Garry #UFCQatar



“You know this guy, he trying to be Conor, but he’ll never be Conor” pic.twitter.com/9z5hT1s4DV — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 22, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev’s view on Ian Machado Garry clash

“Don’t punch somebody from behind,” Chimaev said during the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference.

“Yeah, he’s like slapping my back.

“If you wanna show respect, respectfully touch somebody.

“He came there to make some hype. You know that guy is trying to be Conor, but he’s never gonna be Conor [McGregor]. He’s a s— fighter.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Chimaev has already noted that he plans on returning to action at some point after Ramadan, potentially as early as mid-Q2, if we were going to estimate. Whatever happens next for him, it will certainly be interesting to see if anything continues to develop with Machado Garry, who is only one weight class below him.