Khamzat Chimaev keeps it short and simple after UFC 279 press conference brawl – “Don’t joke with us”

Khamzat Chimaev was at the center of controversy yesterday as his actions sparked a brawl backstage, which led to the cancellation of UFC 279 press conference.

Afterward, Khamzat Chimaev showed little regard for the cancellation of the press conference as he posted a clip on Instagram, which was translated by MMA Junkie.

“I told them: Don’t joke with us,” Chimaev said. “Kevin got what he deserved. Diaz got what he deserved.”

Khamzat Chimaev gets into it with Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz backstage

Minutes before the UFC 279 press conference was set to take place, Chimaev found himself face to face with Kevin Holland, who is also fighting on Saturday. Holland has taken a couple light jabs at Chimaev in the past and it seems like the Chechen superstar doesn’t forget easily as he allegedly push-kicked Holland, which set off a melee between Chimaev and Holland’s entourage, which later involved Nathan Diaz’s camp as well.

To make sure nothing major happened, Dana White decided to call off the press conference and send the fighters back to their hotel rooms to ensure they didn’t jeopardize tomorrow night’s event.

Of course, Chimaev is set to headline his first-ever pay-per-view as he takes on the Stockton bad boy, Nathan Diaz, in Diaz’s potentially last UFC fight. This only adds more fuel to the fire, as Chimaev is already a large favorite over Diaz. Holland also competes on the main card, against Daniel Rodriguez.