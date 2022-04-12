At UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev was faced with his toughest test to date, in the form of Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns. The two men clashed in an all-time classic welterweight war. Both men hit the canvas numerous times, but it was ‘Borz’ who ultimately walked away with the win.

However, as the second round came to a close, it did not seem like things were going Chimaev’s way. Burns had rallied after a tough first round and was beginning to light Chimaev up with his striking. He even dropped ‘Borz’ to the mat, an extremely impressive feat considering that prior to this fight, Chiamev had only absorbed one single significant strike inside the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Coach Told Him To ‘Stop Brawling’

Chimaev’s coach, Andreas Michael of All-Stars Sweden, has since revealed what he told the undefeated welterweight contender in between rounds to ensure he bounced back and cinched the final round of the fight. In a post to his Instagram account, Michael stated that:

“People ask me what i told Khamza end of round 2 this is what i told him ”stop brawling stop having a street fight use your straight punches and keep it Easy, this is an Easy fight if you dont brawl all you have to do is keep him on your jab and have patience. Don’t make it harder than it has to be”

“Nothing else was needed just fast jab and sometimes a straight right keeping your distance reach, to not get hit with the hooks. Thats what i demanded from him. I told him to stop giving everyone a show and just keep it boring and simple. To not force anything just be fast and light on hes feet. This was the game plan all along. Easier than Wrestling and Easier than Grappling. In flashes we saw that. Gilbert with all respect is a tough gritty Brave warrior. All the love and respect to him. These guys gave a show to the public. But as a coach i dont Care about the public i Care about the easiest way to the WIN with the minimum damage. Thats My number One job to protect the fighter.”

It now appears Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight in the UFC will be against Colby Covington, in a number one contender bout.

Making BIG moves! 🔺@KChimaev 🇸🇪 now officially top 3 welterweights in the world! pic.twitter.com/4X7PZffvUR — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 12, 2022

What did you think of Chimaev’s performance at UFC 273?





