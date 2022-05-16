Surging undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has once more called his shot at division kingpin, Kamaru Usman – urging the UFC pound-for-pound best to let him know when he is ready to share the Octagon with him in a championship battle.

Khamzat Chimaev, a native of Chechnya, managed to scoop the #3 rank in the official welterweight pile last month on the main card of UFC 273, defeating one-time title challenger, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Gilbert Burns with a close, back-and-forth unanimous decision win in Jacksonville, Florida.

The victory came as Chimaev’s 11th straight professionally, and fifth under the banner of the UFC since his move to the organization from Brave CF in July 2020.

Khamzat Chimaev was initially linked with a title-eliminator against Colby Covington

Off the back of his triumph against Sanford MMA staple, Burns, Chimaev was immediately linked with a potential title-eliminator against former interim gold holder, Colby Covington – with UFC president, Dana White noting his interest in booking a fight between the two atop an ABC broadcasted card.

With no movement on a fight with Covington – or a speculated July matchup against Stockton veteran, Nate Diaz, Chimaev momentarily switched his focus to championship donning duo, Usman, as well as middleweight best, Israel Adesanya.

In another swipe at Auchi native, Usman on his official Twitter account, Chimaev shared a side-by-side picture of himself and the Nigerian with the caption – “Tell me when you’re ready @USMAN84kg (Kamaru Usman),” Khamzat Chimaev tweeted.

Before his victory over Burns, Chimaev landed a quartet of truly one-sided wins over Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and John Philips.

For Usman, the Trevor Wittman trainee has been all but pencilled to defend his undisputed crown against past-foe, Leon Edwards this year in his next outing under the UFC banner, however, an earmarked July return has been halted amid recent surgery to address a ligament injury in his hand.