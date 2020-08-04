UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev wants the big names next and Donald Cerrone certainly counts as one.

After two dominant wins since debuting last month, Chimaev is looking to make it three fights in the space of a month as the plans are currently for him to compete at UFC 252 on August 15 which takes place in Las Vegas.

As of now, however, there is no opponent with just 11 days to go for the pay-per-view event.

“I don’t know,” Chimaev told Chael Sonnen when asked if he had an opponent yet. “I train every day. … I just want an opponent to smash.”

Chimaev vs. Cerrone?

UFC president Dana White recently revealed he was working on a fight for him as we speak but it remains to be seen if Chimaev will get a ranked opponent as he wishes.

The 26-year-old notably called for a fight with Cerrone in previous weeks and with “Cowboy” recently revealing he was in training camp again, there was speculation that he could face Chimaev next.

Again, there is no update on that front, but Cerrone is a big name that Chimaev would love to fight next. However, he also sees the veteran as an easy win.

“No, nothing, brother,” Chimaev added when asked if there was any news regarding a Cerrone fight. “I would be happy if they give me him.

“He has a good name, but for me it’s an easy fight, easy win. I think first or second round, I’m gonna finish him.”

Would you like to see Chimaev vs. Cerrone next?