Rapper Wiz Khalifa is open to getting inside the octagon and making his MMA debut with PFL.

PFL and Khalifa have recently partnered together and now Khalifa has gone on record about a possible debut with the organization. Khalifa has made a song for the league called ‘Million Dollar Moment’ that he played during their tournament.

In an interview with Maxim, Khalifa said “I’ve always been a boxing fan and when MMA started to become big, my cousins convinced me to start training in jiu-jitsu, That was about 5 years ago. I love watching and [fighting is] definitely something I think about, but for now I’m happy as an owner. But you never know. I am always training so if the opportunity presents itself and is something that could be fun and good for everyone, I could see myself getting in the ring.”

Khalifa has been an avid fan of MMA and went through a transformation where he gained 35 pounds from training. He has not committed to getting inside the octagon, but he didn’t close the door on the opportunity either. It also seems the PFL would love to have Khalifa get in there and test his skills as well. CEO of the PFL Peter Murray said, “If Wiz ever wants to get in the cage, whether it be for an exhibition, for charity, or for a professional bout, he’s got the PFL in his corner. He knows who to call.”

Khalifa has all the means to get into the octagon, but it seems only time will tell if he actually will.

Would you encourage Wiz Khalifa to test his skills in the PFL?