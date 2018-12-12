Khabib’s Father Destroys Floyd Mayweather To MMA Talk

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in the main event of October 6’s UFC 229, talk of a different superfight has been swirling. Khabib’s father just doesn’t like it.

‘The Eagle’ has been linked to a potentially lucrative boxing match with undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather. ‘Money’ has been out of action since he defeated McGregor via TKO in August 2017. He’s scheduled to face Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match at RIZIN FF 14 on New Year’s Eve.

But Mayweather has been keeping his name relevant by constantly teasing an MMA debut and then slithering out of it.

That’s lead Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov to grow tired of Mayweather’s waffling as a result. The elder Nurmagomedov recently spoke on the subject via ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, and he had a strong opinion. Khabib’s father said his wish for 2019 was to never hear “Mayweather” and “MMA” in the same sentence:

“You’ll never hear me criticize a fighter for pursuing the most lucrative bout possible … but you want to know what my wish for 2019 is? To never hear the words “Mayweather” and “MMA” in the same sentence again.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father talking about Floyd Mayweather.



You'll never hear me criticize a fighter for pursuing the most lucrative bout possible … but you want to know what my wish for 2019 is? To never hear the words "Mayweather" and "MMA" in the same sentence again. pic.twitter.com/NkKqOwrBFj — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 12, 2018

Nurmagomedov’s sentiment on the issue most likely echoes that of many close to combat sports.

Mayweather is obviously a legend in the realm of boxing, regardless of if you love him or hate him. However, his constant teases of an MMA fight just don’t seem realistic. That was all but confirmed when he said any upcoming fight against an MMA star would be “under his rules.”

That means they’ll have to fight him in boxing and nothing else. So while Khabib would make a record payday to box “Money,” his best skills would be taken from him. It’s something his father apparently isn’t on board with, and you can probably understand why.

Besides, there’s a high-profile lightweight title bout waiting for “The Eagle” when he returns from his UFC 229 sanctions from the NSAC. Most want to see him fight Tony Ferguson in the Octagon, not Mayweather in boxing.

Which side are you on?