Khabib’s Coach Wants Conor McGregor Rematch At AT&T Stadium

Khabib’s coach thinks that he has the perfect location for a rematch against Conor McGregor. In the meantime, Khabib Nurmagomedov could be facing a long suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) due to his actions at UFC 229. Obviously, a rematch between the UFC lightweight champ and McGregor would be a huge fight.

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes that Khabib’s going to do what his father thinks is best for him.



“Nobody else has that closeness to him,” Mendez said “After his father it’s me or Ali [Abdelaziz], or me and Ali. But as far as what he wants to do, it’s going to come down to basically what Khabib wants. It might not matter what the UFC wants with the Conor and Khabib rematch.”

Mendez was also asked if a rematch would justify a stadium show. This is when he thinks so and would take place AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



“Now’s the time, to be honest with you. We don’t know with Conor, he’s so rich with his Proper 12. I hear it’s doing fantastic,” Mendez told Off The Brawl (H/T to MMAFighting). “He’s got a great image, bro. He appears to be a helluva businessman.

Now’s the time to strike while the iron is hot, I say Cowboys Stadium. That would do the pay-per-view numbers; that would do everything. I think now is the time to consider doing something like that. It would be the right place for a stadium show. Vegas would be the right place if they built the Raiders stadium in time, but that won’t be built in time.”