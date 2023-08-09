UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has declined the opportunity to train tech billion Elon Musk ahead of his highly-anticipated clash with fellow social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg.

After reaching out to ‘The Eagle’ for some help in the gym, Elon Musk was likely disappointed to find out that Nurmagomedov has no interest in being part of their combat sports circus. That is according to a representative of the former lightweight world champion, who told Russian news outlet TASS that Nurmagomedov had respectfully declined Musk’s offer.

Elon Musk wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov to help him prepare for the fight against Zuckerberg. However, Khabib declined this proposal, and we do not know the reasons [for his refusal].”

In a follow-up statement, Nurmagomedov’s representative revealed that the undefeated icon declined the opportunity based on philosophical differences between the two men when it comes to “life, alcohol, and drugs.”

“According to representatives of Khabib Nurmagomedov, he refused because he trains only his guys, whom he knows personally,” the report read. “It could also have a negative impact on the image of the wrestler, since and Musk have different views on life, alcohol, and drugs. Khabib refused for reasons of principle. He ended his coaching and sports career, nothing can change that. Musk’s status also does not play any role. Although Khabib regularly receives offers both to be a coach and to return to sports” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Call in the Big Guns to Prepare for Their Clash in the Cage

Elon Musk shouldn’t be too heartbroken considering he already has another UFC Hall of Famer helping him ahead of the billionaire beatdown. Former two-division world champion Georges St-Pierre was thrilled for the opportunity to train with someone that he truly admires and the pair have already been spotted putting in work together

But the Terror of Twitt… X will need all the help he can get as his proposed opponent, Mark Zuckerberg has enlisted the help of several big guns in the world of mixed martial arts, including reigning UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, and five-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci.

No official date or location has been revealed for the social media smackdown, but Elon Musk recently revealed that the bout would stream live on X (formerly Twitter) with all proceeds going to charity.