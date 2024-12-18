Khabib Nurmagomedov stunned to learn what happened to UFC title belts of Demetrious Johnson

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was left shocked to learn his fellow former gold holder, Demetrious Johnson lays claim to none of his twelve championship belts earned during his gold laden run with the UFC — after the Kentucky native claimed they “disappeared” when he sent them back to the promotion.

Nurmagomedov, a former lightweight champion and inductee into the Modern Wing of the promotion’s Hall of Fame, hung up his gloves from combat sports back in 2020, following a submission win over then-interim champion, Justin Gaethje to unify the championships.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked to learn Demetrious Johnson’s UFC belts “disappeared”

Calling time on his career following a trio of successful defenses against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and the aforenoted, Gaethje — unbeaten star, Nurmagomedov — who still shelves his championship belt trio at his home, was shocked to learn Johnson never received his spoils back from the UFC after returning them to the organization.

Demetrious Johnson:”I had them, and then I was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to send them back to UFC because I can’t carry them back home by myself.’ Then they disappeared.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov: “You’re supposed to have one you win and eleven defend, so you should have twelve belts.”

Demetrious Johnson: “Yeah, I should have twelve belts, but… but you have three championships, right?”

Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I have three championships in UFC. One time they told me I was supposed to bring my belt. They said said for the conference, ‘I said, brother, no. My belt’s going to stay home. You guys are going to bring it to the press conference.'”

Linked with a stunning return from his retirement just earlier this year, Johnson immediately turned down an offer from current UFC flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja to determine the greatest fighter to ever compete at 125lbs following his dominant rear-naked choke submission win over Kai Asakura at UFC 310 just earlier this month.