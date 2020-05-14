Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Abdulmanap Awakes From Coma

Spread the word!













Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov In Serious But Stable Condition

There is good news when it comes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s condition.

It was recently reported that the father of Khabib Nurmagomedov was in a coma with a serious health condition. He was said to be in critical condition in a Moscow-based military hospital.

Many in the UFC have since all sent him their well-wishes to the senior Nurmagomedov.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

The good news is that as of Thursday, Abdulmanap has awoken from his coma following heart surgery with his condition still being serious but stable.

As per Nurmagomedov family friend Ramazan Rabadanov, the 57-year-old is yet to speak following the procedure.

“He regained consciousness today,” Rabadanov told Russia media (via RT). “He hasn’t yet spoken. Yesterday [Wednesday] he was in a coma after a heart operation.”

Doctors are still closely monitoring the situation. Family and friends have been forbidden from visiting the Nurmagomedov patriarch at his hospital bed, however.

Hopefully, he makes a full and speedy recovery soon.